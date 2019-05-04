Indian-origin man jailed for killing man in UK car crash

international

The Indian origin man pleaded guilty in April at Wood Green Crown Court and was sentenced by the same court on May 2, MyLondon News reported on Friday.

London: An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to six years in prison in the UK for causing a death of another man due to dangerous driving. Jaskaren Dayal, 47, pleaded guilty to the crime which took place on January 6 last year when he crashed his Mercedes into the victim's vehicle while driving drunk and above the speed limit in northwest London.

The report said that cabbie Anwar Ali, 55, was working in the early hours of January 6 last year in Kensal Rise area when out-of-control drink-driver Jaskaren Dayal crashed into him.

Witnesses say they saw him driving at "excess speed", reaching 76mph in a 30mph area just before he crashed into Ali's taxi.

Ali, from Stoke Newington, was treated by paramedics, but died at the scene as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Metropolitan Police officers arrested Dayal at the crash site and he was found to be over limit. He was taken to hospital for treatment for a leg injury before being taken into custody.

The police charged him in March 2019.

Detective Constable Rob Simpson, of the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This was an awful incident in which the actions of an irresponsible man resulted in the death of an innocent man going about his work.

"There was simply no justification for the way Dayal was driving; as a result, it meant that the victim, Anwar Ali, did not stand a chance.

"Dayal will quite rightly spend a significant amount of time now in prison, but this will be of little comfort to Anwar's family, who continue to grieve for his untimely loss."

