Indian-origin MP faces wrath over Ireland 'food shortage' comment

"Threatening Ireland in this way is as morally reprehensible as it is futile," said Labour Party MP Lisa Nandy

Brexiteer MP Priti Patel

A prominent Indian-origin Brexiteer MP has come under pressure over her suggestion that potential food shortages between borders could be used as leverage to secure a better deal from the EU, ahead of a crucial vote in the UK Parliament next week over Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.

Priti Patel, one of the most vocal Conservative Party MPs, was reacting to a leaked UK government report indicating that there could be food shortages in Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit. It said the economic impact on Ireland would be worse than in the UK.

"This paper appears to show the government was well aware Ireland will face significant issues in a no-deal scenario. Why hasn't this point been pressed home during negotiations?" she said in reference to the report. Some Opposition party MPs reacted to it as a veiled threat. "Threatening Ireland in this way is as morally reprehensible as it is futile," said Labour Party MP Lisa Nandy.

