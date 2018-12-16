Indian-origin woman assaulted in NY subway

crime

Allasheed Allah, 54, was brought before the court on Thursday and charged with assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment against Avneet Kaur, 20, for the attack in New York City's Queens borough last month

Pics/Twitter/NYPD

A 54-year old man has been charged with hate crime for assaulting an Indian-origin woman travelling in a subway and using homophobic slurs against her. Allasheed Allah, 54, was brought before the court on Thursday and charged with assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment against Avneet Kaur, 20, for the attack in New York City's Queens borough last month.

According to the charges, Kaur was travelling in a subway train in Manhattan last month when Allasheed engaged her in a verbal dispute. He then began making homophobic slurs towards Kaur and her friend.

As the two women began to walk away, Allasheed followed them and attacked Kaur in the back of her head and then once on her chest causing her to fall and strike her head and neck on a pole before hitting the floor.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever