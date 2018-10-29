Delhi-based Indian pilot Bhavye Suneja dies in Indonesia crash: Indian Embassy

international

The Lion Air plane flight JT610 en-route to Pangkalpinang crashed with 188 passengers and crew near Kerawang, 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta Soekarno Hatta International Airport

Members of a rescue team transfer body bags into a vehicle at the port in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, on October 29, 2018, after being recovered from the sea where Lion Air flight JT 610 crashed off the north coast earlier in the day. Photo: AFP

Delhi-based pilot Bhavye Suneja was killed on Monday after the ill-fated Indonesian plane he was flying crashed into the Java sea, shortly after taking off.

Based out of Mayur Vihar here, Suneja had studied at Ahlcon public school till 2005. According to his LinkedIn profile, he received his pilot's licence from Bel Air International in 2009.

"Our deepest condolences on the tragic loss of lives in the Lion Air Plane crash, off the coast of Jakarta today. Most unfortunate that Indian Pilot Bhavye Suneja who was flying JT610 also lost his life... Embassy is in touch with Crisis Center and coordinating for all assistance," Indian Embassy in Jakarta tweeted.

The flight carried 178 adults, 1 child and 2 infants. The plane also had 3 crew under training and 1 technician, the airline said in a statement.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft was commanded by Captain Suneja and co-pilot Harvino with six cabin crew members. The 31-year-old captain has 6,000 flight hours and the co-pilot more than 5,000 flight hours, the statement said.

