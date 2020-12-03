Indian player wins Rs 129 lakh jackpot!

Divine Fortune has shone brightly for one Indian player this Diwali. N Venkat hit the Rs 129 lakh jackpot while playing the Divine Fortune slot game - with a stake of just Rs 1,000 on 10Cric casino.

In a statement to the online casino, Mr. Venkat said he’s in seventh heaven - telling the Indian gambling site, 'You changed my life!'

Divine Fortune shines on Diwali

Mr. Venkat is all praises for 10Cric casino, one of the sites for best online casinos experience in the country. The Indian gaming platforms offers a host of slot games aside from Divine Fortune - there's also the popular Indian casual games of Teen Patti and Andar Bahar, along with a wide variety of casino card games.

Divine Fortune is a slot game developed by online casino games provider NetEnt. The game, ranked among the best online casinos offering today, features 5 reels with 3 rows and 20 pay lines. It’s secret to success? The wide range of in-game features, which include Wild substitutions, Falling Wilds Re-Spins, a Wild-on-Wild feature, Free Spins, and the legendary Jackpot Bonus Game with three different jackpots—Minor, Major, and the progressive Mega—triggered by the Bonus symbols.

To win, players only need to get at least 3 uniform symbols on a pay line. To take home the jackpot like Mr. Venkat, get three or more Bonus symbols to activate the Jackpot Bonus game. The symbols are randomly placed on the reels before the start of the game.

These casual games, described as the “golden cash cow of the Asian country’s growing mobile-first gaming market” by a recent ENV Media research, have become the go-to "family get-together" card games for friends and relatives enjoying the Diwali holiday especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the ENV Media study, “Such traditional card games have heavily influenced the local mobile gaming industry and social networks, with their demand and acceptance not likely to decrease. There are certain Western games with an Indian touch which are quite well accepted. But Indians love desi games first and foremost. These are “family” games that can be played and enjoyed with people of all age groups and players think little whether to engage in paid sessions if they like the game."

Divine Fortune gets a 'Megaways' makeover

The online casino game has built a bit of a following, in part due to the many big wins that it pays out. Now, casino games developer NetEnt is upping up the stakes - and giving the game a "makeover" with the addition of the Megaways mechanic.

In a statement, NetEnt Chief Commercial Officer Andy Whitworth said, "Divine Fortune is one of the most popular titles in NetEnt history and it’s great to reignite the game with the thrilling addition of Megaways. Twin Spin Megaways is our best release so far in 2020, but early data from Divine Fortune Megaways shows that it might not be for long. The combination of features makes this a title brimming with action and excitement. We're sure the remake will be a big hit with players across the board."

