IPL trivia: Harbhajan Singh has a unique record as a batsman

From highest scores to best averages to most matches - here is all the trivia, facts and numbers on IPL you need to know



Harbhajan Singh. Pic/ AFP

The Indian Premier League 2018 edition is all set to begin on 7 April. IPL has had many records, facts and numbers over the years. We bring you some interesting facts and trivia about Indian Premier League you may not be aware of.

When the Indian Premier League began in 2008, Sarfaraz Khan was just 10 years of age.

In the first very IPL match, between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brendon McCullum hit a blistering 158 runs, a record that stood for many years.

Gautam Gambhir once held the record for both - the most number of fifties and most number of ducks in IPL.

Piyush Chawla has never bowled a no-ball in IPL so far. He has over 360 overs to his name in the tournament.

Harbhajan Singh currently has the most number of ducks in IPL - 13.

Suresh Raina is the leading run scorer in IPL history with 4540 runs.

Chris Gayle's 175* runs is the highest score by a batsman in the history of IPL.

David Warner has scored the most fifties in IPL with 39.

