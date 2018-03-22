IPL trivia: Harbhajan Singh has a unique record as a batsman
From highest scores to best averages to most matches - here is all the trivia, facts and numbers on IPL you need to know
Harbhajan Singh. Pic/ AFP
The Indian Premier League 2018 edition is all set to begin on 7 April. IPL has had many records, facts and numbers over the years. We bring you some interesting facts and trivia about Indian Premier League you may not be aware of.
- When the Indian Premier League began in 2008, Sarfaraz Khan was just 10 years of age.
- In the first very IPL match, between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brendon McCullum hit a blistering 158 runs, a record that stood for many years.
- Gautam Gambhir once held the record for both - the most number of fifties and most number of ducks in IPL.
- Piyush Chawla has never bowled a no-ball in IPL so far. He has over 360 overs to his name in the tournament.
- Harbhajan Singh currently has the most number of ducks in IPL - 13.
- Suresh Raina is the leading run scorer in IPL history with 4540 runs.
- Chris Gayle's 175* runs is the highest score by a batsman in the history of IPL.
- David Warner has scored the most fifties in IPL with 39.
