Indian Prodigy Aditya Saini Blazing the Trail via Social Media Platform Sadcasm

Aditya makes sure to engage with a variety of fanbase by coming up with inspirational content of celebrities, hilarious moments on TV and real life

The 24-year-old boasts millions of followers with the social media page Sadcasm which has caught fire and continues to burn ever rapidly.

It takes but a spark to light a fire, but to continue it, rigorous fuel needs to be poured. Similarly, making viral content requires a lot of luck, good timing, and relatability. To perpetuate it - for more than a month, let's say - is another thing altogether. Aditya Saini's Sadcasm has not only had the initial big spark to be viral, it continues to weather the times by continuing to be among the premier content sharing machine in the country.

The flames that are raging high today, with almost 20 million followers, did not have a track record of burning down anything at first. Aditya was floundering as a businessman. Hailing from a small town in Mandawa, Rajasthan, he first dipped his hand into marketing in order to earn his keep. A student and part-time businessman at the time, Aditya used to work for other brands. The boy wonder eventually thought about creating his own legacy, and so Sadcasm was born. The rest is history as we know it.

So what exactly was the fuel that fed the flames of this marketing venture that was so different from the rest? Well, Aditya stayed true to his philanthropic disposition by coming up with a business idea that would benefit the masses. After a hectic day of work, people would love to relieve their stress by enjoying a laugh with their friends.

This is something Sadcasm provides: an opportunity to not only get a kick from hilarious, inspirational, and relatable content but also to share them with friends. Only the best of quality content is posted. The number one criteria is that the audience has to relate to it. Aditya makes sure to engage with a variety of fanbase by coming up with inspirational content of celebrities, hilarious moments on TV and real life, and whatnot. The aim is to reach as many people as possible and touch their hearts, whether that be via humor or inspiration.

Once the flames were dissipated, it did not take long for success. In the span of the first year, the company had already garnered around 10 million followers. In its second year now, Sadcasm is closing in on the 20 million marks, and also has built partnerships with many brands: Ola Cabs, Monster Jobs India, Telstra, Kwid.

As for the future, Aditya looks to continue to blaze the trail: to grow his brand and, most importantly, to keep putting smiles on people’s faces. For the foreseeable future, concrete plans include a partnership with more and more brands with high name value, the likes of YouTube. Sadcasm has even worked with some movies such as Omerta and Raid! The flames dissipating from the company have blazed a trail of greatness already, and only the sky is the limit in the future.

Indeed, it is one thing to go viral in this globalised world of ours. It is quite another thing to sustain that fire, to keep the flames burning. Aditya has proved that he is timeless in that regard, as Sadcasm continues to burn with ever more vigor, blazing the trail for others to follow suit.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever