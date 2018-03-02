Indian Railways announces special trains during Holi to clear passenger rush

The Indian Railways on Friday decided to run special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during long weekend in co-ordination with Central Railway for the Holi festival



Representational picture

The Indian Railways on Friday decided to run special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during long weekend in co-ordination with Central Railway for the Holi festival. The special trains will run between Madgaon ' Panvel ' Madgaon.

The details of the trains are:

Train No. 01026 / 01025 Madgaon - Panvel - Madgaon

Train No. 01026 Madgaon Panvel special will leave from Madgaon at 13:30 hours on March 3. The train will reach Panvel at 23:00 hours on the same day.

Train No. 01025 Panvel ' Madgaon special will leave from Panvel at 23:55 hours on March 3. Train will reach Madgaon at 11:10 hours on the next day,' the Konkan Railway in a press release said.

'Meanwhile, the train will halt at Karmali, Thivim, Kudal, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Chiplun, Khed and Roha stations,' the release added.

Passengers can avail the services.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever