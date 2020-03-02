Indian Railways' Golden Chariot train gets a makeover

The Golden Chariot luxury train will hit the tracks with a state-of-the-art look and feel. Owned by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), the Golden Chariot train, which commenced operations in 2008, has been taken over by IRCTC for operation, management, and marketing through a recently executed agreement between the two corporations. The Golden Chariot is now ready to resume operations in a new vibrant makeover with an exciting week-long itinerary.

Ravinder Bhakar – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said, IRCTC has undertaken the operations, management and marketing of this prestigious train in November 2019 and has given a makeover befitting the taste of international train travel enthusiasts.

To add to the guests’ comforts, the train now boasts of several new features including newly upholstered furniture, elegant drapery, renovated rooms and bathrooms, crockery and cutlery of reputed international brands and fresh linen. For providing wholesome in-room entertainment, Smart TVs with a variety of wifi-enabled subscriptions including Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar etc have been installed. CCTV Cameras and Fire Alarm systems have been added for more safety.

Experienced chefs have created menus presenting an eclectic mix of mouth-watering international as well as domestic cuisine. The Package includes a variety of cuisines and homemade beverages. The guests can continue to enjoy relaxing spa therapies at the onboard spa which has also been provided with modern workout machines for the fitness enthusiasts.

The 6 Nights/7 Days itinerary shall commence from Yeshwantpur Railway Station in the morning followed by visit to Bandipur National Park, Mysore, Halebidu, Chikmagalur, Hampi, Badami – Pattadakal - Aihole, Goa before returning to Bengaluru.

The luxury train tour package cost is inclusive of all onboard meals and homemade beverages, guided excursions in air-conditioned buses, monument entry fees and meals at outside venues as per the itinerary. IRCTC has planned three trips of Golden Chariot –"Pride of Karnataka" with departures scheduled on 22nd March, 29th March and 12th April 2020 in the present tourist season.

The train is now all set to welcome and host tourists, under the pioneering initiative of IRCTC. While a lot has been changed, what has not changed is the warmth and pleasing demeanour of the staff, which shall strive to make this experience memorable for the guests. Also, as part of Government of India’s initiative to promote tourism within the country, urging citizens to visit at least 15 tourist destinations in the country, various incentive schemes for Indian Citizens have been announced on the Golden Chariot Luxury Tourist Train including Companion Offer, Pre or Post Hotel Accommodation Offer and many more.

