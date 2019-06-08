Indian Railways offers head and foot massage services on board in 39 trains

national

The Railways will charge Rs 100 each for foot massage or head massage

In a first, the Indian Railways on Saturday announced massage services for passengers on board running trains.

The service will be made available in 39 trains deporting from Indore.

The Railways will charge Rs 100 each for foot massage or head massage. Three to Five persons of contractor will travel on each train. For them, Railways will issue proper IDs and authorities.

The proposal was made from the Ratlam division of Western Railway zone under New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS).

This proposal will fetch Rs 20 lakh in a year, whereas the deemed earning will be Rs 90 lakhs (towards ticket) as it will increase approx 20,000 passengers (massage providers).

Massage service will not be available during night hours (10 pm to 6 am).

The service is likely to commence in the next 15-20 days.

Among the 39 trains in which this service will be provided include Malwa Express, Humsafar Express, Mahamana Express and Shipra Express among others.

"This is the first time that such a contract has been signed," said Rajesh Bajpai, director, media and communication, railway board.

Three to five massage providers will travel on each train. The railways will provide them with identity cards. This scheme is part of the railways' scheme whereby zones and divisions have been asked to come out with new and innovative ideas to generate non-fare revenue for the national transporter.

