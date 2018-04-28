Indian shuttlers qualify for World Championships

Top Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, qualified for the badminton World Championships to be held in Nanjing, China from July 30 to August 5



Top Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, qualified for the badminton World Championships to be held in Nanjing, China from July 30 to August 5. Sindhu and Saina will be joined by Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy and B Sai Praneeth. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and B Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri also booked their tickets for Nanjing in the men's doubles category.

Ashwini Ponnappa also qualified along with her doubles partner Sikki Reddy and mixed doubles partner Satwiksairaj.

