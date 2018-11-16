Indian sprinter Hima Das is UNICEF India's first youth ambassador

other-sports

The name of the champion athlete from Assam was announced by UNICEF in a tweet on Wednesday coinciding with Children's Day celebrated on November 14 and commemorating the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday.

Hima Das

The United Nations Children's Fund-India (UNICEF India) has appointed Asian Games gold medallist sprinter Hima Das as the country's first youth ambassador.

"I'm honoured to be chosen as UNICEF India's Youth Ambassador, and I hope I will be able to inspire more children to follow their dreams," Das said. Hailing from Nagaon district, Das clinched a gold medal in the women's 4x400 m relay event at the 2018 Asian Games. She also bagged n a silver medal in the 400m event.

