Indian SSB tightens rules for Nepali residents

The Indian Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) has tightened the entry of Nepalis to India from Baridya district. The Indian border security force has barred Nepali nationals from entering India without citizenship or official identity card, Kathmandu Post reported.



Nepalis, without identity cards, trying to enter the Indian border town of Barhaich and Lakhimpur Khiri from Bardiya are being sent back by the SSB. They are being questioned by the Indian border security force about the place and purpose of their visit.



Nepali Chief District Officer (CDO) Ram Bahadur Kurumbang as saying that he is unaware as to why the Indian side was demanding identity proof from Nepali citizens travelling across the border.

