Indian Super League: Chennaiyin FC are champs

Mailson Alves' brace helps Chennaiyin FC beat Bengaluru FC 3-2 to win ISL title



Chennaiyin FC players celebrate after beating Bengaluru FC to win the Indian Super League title in Bangalore on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Chennaiyin FC lifted their game to a level befitting the occasion and sent fancied Bengaluru FC crushing to a painful 2-3 defeat, clinching the Indian Super League (ISL) title in style here on Saturday.

Chennaiyin FC's Mailson Alves turned out to be the star of the title with a brace. And there was also some Brazilian touch to the game.Mailson first scored in the 17th minute, which cancelled Sunil Chhetri's ninth minute opener for the hosts, and then propelled his side to a remarkable lead with another leaping header in the 45th minute.



Mailson Alves of Chennaiyin FC celebrates after scoring on Saturday. Pic/Sportzpics

Raphael Augusto, also a Brazilian, added to the home team's agony with his 67th minute strike, leaving the raucous home fans stunned at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, which was packed to the rafters. Miku scored for Bengaluru FC in injury time but that proved to be too little, too late. Interestingly, four out of the five goals came through headers.

This was Chennaiyin FC's second title triumph in the ISL, tying them with ATK as the most successful team in the tournament. In their quest to find the equaliser, Bengaluru FC often left gap in the back line, and Chennaiyin took full advantage of that to close out the game.

