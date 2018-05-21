Indian teams suffer 1-4 defeats to France, Canada

India's young but depleted men and women's teams jeopardised their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage after suffering an identical 1-4 loss to France and Canada in the opening Group 'A' match of the Thomas and Uber Cup Final here yesterday



Saina Nehwal

India's young but depleted men and women's teams jeopardised their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage after suffering an identical 1-4 loss to France and Canada in the opening Group 'A' match of the Thomas and Uber Cup Final here yesterday. The Indian men's team paid the price for not fielding World No. 99 HS Prannoy and the doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy, as the young and inexperienced team proved no match for their French counterparts, who were ranked lower.

Meanwhile, In the Uber Cup, Saina Nehwal and Vaishnavi Reddy lost their mathces as Canada grabbed a 2-0 lead. The doubles pair of Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram made it 1-2, but Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli failed to get a win as Canada took an unassailable 3-1 lead. In the fifth and final match, Sanyogita Ghorpade and Prajakta Sawant lost to end their miserable outing.

