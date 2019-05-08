Indian technician dies after being run over while towing plane

international

Representational Pic

In a freak accident, an Indian aviation technician with Kuwait Airways was killed while towing an aircraft at the company's base airport, according to a media report on Tuesday.

The technical staff member, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, was towing the Boeing 777 aircraft when the tow bar broke, killing him on the spot on Monday.

The technical staff member was killed during a towing accident at the company's base airport on May 6, the Khaleej Times reported, quoting airline's tweet.

In a series of tweets, Kuwait Airways went on to state the following. Here is a translation of the tweets:

Kuwait Airways announced that on Monday, 2019/5/6 at 3:10 pm, a painful accident for a colleague of technical staff in the ground equipment led to his death as he performed his work in the withdrawal of one of the company's B777.

Terminal 4 by means of equipment for the withdrawal of aircaft and is currently being investigated on the subject by the official authorities concerned to find out the cause of the accident that led to the death. Kuwait Airways regrets the occurrence of this painful incident and the Chairman of the Board of Directors presents his name and on behalf of the second board.

The management and executive management and all the employees of Kuwait Airways send in the deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, asking God to have patience and solace.

The report, however, did not identify the deceased technician.

No crew members or passengers were on board the aircraft when the incident happened, it said.

Necessary investigations are being carried out on the incident by the concerned authorities to determine the cause of death.

Kuwait Airways has expressed their regret at the tragic incident, the report said.

Towing involves moving of large aircraft from the runway to the terminal or hangar.

The victim is survived by his wife and daughter.

According to media reports, his body was moved to the mortuary following inquest and will be flown to Kerala.

