Indian Wells: Daria Kasatkina ousts Venus Williams to reach semi-finals

The 20-year-old Kasatkina rallied to win the biggest victory of her career and defeat seven-time Grand Slam winner Williams



Daria Kasatkina of Russia celebrates after winning the second set of her semifinals match against Venus Williams of United States during Day 12 of BNP Paribas Open on March 16, 2018 in Indian Wells, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP

Russian Daria Kasatkina beat her third top-10 player in a row Friday to reach the WTA Indian Wells final, defeating world number eight Venus Williams 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. The 20-year-old Kasatkina rallied to win the biggest victory of her career and defeat seven-time Grand Slam winner Williams, extending a year-long assault on top players, Grand Slam winners and former world number ones. Kasatkina, seeded 20th, next faces either world number one Simona Halep or Japan's Naomi Osaka in Sunday's final.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever