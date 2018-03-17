Indian Wells: Naomi Osaka upsets World No.1 Simona Halep to reach final

The huge upset means Osaka moves on to the final on Sunday, where she will face another 20-year-old, Russian Daria Kasatkina



Simona Halep Pic/ AFP

Japan's Naomi Osaka stunned world number 1 Simona Halep of Romania in the semi-final at the Indian Wells Masters here. The 20-year-old world number 44 made light work of Halep, beating her in straight sets 6-3, 6-0 in just 64 minutes of play on Friday night, reports Efe. The huge upset means Osaka moves on to the final on Sunday, where she will face another 20-year-old, Russian Daria Kasatkina, who beat Venus Williams in a nearly three-hour epic earlier on Friday.

