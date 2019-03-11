Indian Wells: Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams advance

tennis

The second-round clash was Djokovic first match since he won his seventh Australian Open title in January

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic shook off some rust and US qualifier Bjorn Fratangelo Saturday, opening his ATP Indian Wells Masters campaign with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 victory.

The second-round clash was Djokovic first match since he won his seventh Australian Open title in January. Meanwhile the seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams rallied to topple third-seeded Petra Kvitova 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 and reach the third round.

Earlier, Japan's World No. 1 Naomi Osaka launched her Indian Wells Masters title defence with a 6-3, 6-4 victory in a grudge match against Kristina Mladenovic on Saturday.

