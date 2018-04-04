Indian woman dies in Saudi after ant bite

According to experts, a few ant species can inflict poisonous bites that can prove fatal for a full-grown adult

Representational picture

Riyadh: An Indian woman has died after being bitten by a poisonous ant in the Saudi Arabian capital.

Soosy Jeffy, 36, who was from Adoor in Kerala, was bitten on March 19 at her residence and was undergoing treatment, the Khaleej Times reported on Wednesday citing her relatives. She died on Tuesday.

According to experts, a few ant species can inflict poisonous bites that can prove fatal for a full-grown adult.

