Indian woman doctor Hema Divakar gets Global Asian award

Published: May 22, 2019, 10:31 IST | mid-day online desk

Hema Divakar is also spearheading a healthcare initiative for the overall well-being of women, with affordable and quality treatment

Indian woman doctor Hema Divakar gets Global Asian award
Hema Divakar. Pic/IANS

Bengaluru: Asia One' magazine's publisher awarded Bengaluru-based medical doctor Hema Divakar with the 'Global Asian of the Year 2018-19' award in Dubai recently for her yeomen services and contributions to the women's healthcare ecosystem, in India.

Hema received the award at the Asian Business and Social Forum 2019 under the 'In Service of the Society and the Nation' category from UAE's Trade Promotion Director Mohammed Naser Hamdan Al Zaabi. "The award is conferred on those who stand out for vision, action, and ingenuity and represent contemporary ideas to make a global impact," said the pan-Asian business and news publication in a statement in Bengaluru.

Hema is also spearheading a healthcare initiative for the overall well-being of women, with affordable and quality treatment. "To be recognised with other achievers of Asia thrusts on me a greater responsibility and ownership to reform the women's healthcare ecosystem in an innovative and impactful manner," said Hema on the occasion.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

bengaluru

General Elections 2019: A recap of the LS polls from 2004-2014

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK