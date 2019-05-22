Indian woman doctor Hema Divakar gets Global Asian award
Hema Divakar is also spearheading a healthcare initiative for the overall well-being of women, with affordable and quality treatment
Bengaluru: Asia One' magazine's publisher awarded Bengaluru-based medical doctor Hema Divakar with the 'Global Asian of the Year 2018-19' award in Dubai recently for her yeomen services and contributions to the women's healthcare ecosystem, in India.
Hema received the award at the Asian Business and Social Forum 2019 under the 'In Service of the Society and the Nation' category from UAE's Trade Promotion Director Mohammed Naser Hamdan Al Zaabi. "The award is conferred on those who stand out for vision, action, and ingenuity and represent contemporary ideas to make a global impact," said the pan-Asian business and news publication in a statement in Bengaluru.
#Bengaluru-based medical doctor #HemaDivakar was honoured with the ‘#GlobalAsianoftheYear2018-19’ award in #Dubai recently for her yeomen services and contributions to the women’s #healthcare ecosystem in #India, said its organiser #AsiaOnemagazine on May 21.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 21, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/8TG86hG3V2
Hema is also spearheading a healthcare initiative for the overall well-being of women, with affordable and quality treatment. "To be recognised with other achievers of Asia thrusts on me a greater responsibility and ownership to reform the women's healthcare ecosystem in an innovative and impactful manner," said Hema on the occasion.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai cops land in LOC to search man who sent a pornographic video on WhatsApp
- mid-day test drive: Mumbai streets are alive with the danger of cylinders
- Mumbai: Priest dies of shock after seeing truck run over boy at Sion-Koliwada
- Mumbai: Snakes frequenting posh Malabar Hill Society scare residents
- Dead man's case files go missing from JJ Hospital
- Mumbai: 23 BMM students of Khalsa college stranded in final year
- Shiv Sena may get Dy CM post soon
- Thane police crack Vajreshwari temple theft, nab five
- Mumbai: Rape accused flees from cops through hospital toilet in Versova
- BJP in Mumbai North to keep 3,000 laddoos, pedas ready for Thursday
- Tushar Gandhi: To drag Bapu in was strategically planned
- Mumbai Mahila Congress seeks FIR against Vivek Oberoi for insulting women's modesty
- Court quashes sexual assault FIR against actor Jeetendra filed by cousin
- TikTok Celebrity Mohit Mor shot dead; act captured on CCTV
- Poonam Mahajan: Unseen family photos of Pramod Mahajan's daughter
- Elections 2019: Popular politicians and key battles in Mumbai
- Mumbai tour operators cancel travel plans to save the fireflies
- These photos of Milind Deora with wife Pooja and family are precious
General Elections 2019: A recap of the LS polls from 2004-2014