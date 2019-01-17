Indian women team to play football friendlies against Hong Kong and Indonesia

football

'In our quest to qualify from the Round 2, we have to play against tough teams and both Hong Kong and Indonesia will provide us with challenges of their own and help in our development,' Head Coach Maymol Rocky said on Wednesday

Representational Images

Indian senior women's national football team is scheduled to play two matches each against Hong Kong and Indonesia in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifiers Round 2.

'In our quest to qualify from the Round 2, we have to play against tough teams and both Hong Kong and Indonesia will provide us with challenges of their own and help in our development,' Head Coach Maymol Rocky said on Wednesday.

'The Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 will be a test and a challenge for all of us and we are preparing to script history and make the nation proud,' the coach added.

Following are the 25 players selected:

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, M. Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayansamy, Shreya Hooda

Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Dalima Chhibber, Lako Phuti, Michel Castanha, Poly Koley

Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Sanju Yadav, Sumithra Kamaraj, Ranjana Chanu, Indumathi Kathiresan, Ranjita Devi, Manisha

Forwards: Roja Devi, Anju Tamang, Ratanbala Devi, Pyari Xaxa, Dangmei Grace, Sandhiya R., Mamta

The 25-member squad will leave Indian shores on January 19 to travel to Hong Kong to play back-to-back friendly international matches on January 21 and 23. Thereafter, the national will travel to Indonesia to play matches on January 27 and 30.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 are slated from April 1 to 9, with the draw for the same yet to take place.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever