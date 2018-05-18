Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic set to roll out

The studio will develop and produce the film in partnership with Dunamis Entertainment, read a statement



Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired the rights for a biopic on India's veteran medium pacer Jhulan Goswami. The studio will develop and produce the film in partnership with Dunamis Entertainment, read a statement.

"Jhulan's life story reads like an unbelievable tale of extreme hardships and massive achievements. It is heart-warming yet fascinating, inspiring yet thrilling," said the firm's Managing Director Vivek Krishnani.

"An idol for millions of young Indians who live and breathe cricket, when we first heard about the sheer journey she undertook to reach where she has, we knew that we had to celebrate Jhulan's life on the big screen, with the audiences worldwide," he added.

Jhulan will be the first female cricketer on whom a biopic will be made. A biopic on MS Dhoni has been made while a docu-drama on Sachin Tendulkar released last year.

