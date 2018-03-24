Indian Women's Football League to now kick-off on March 26

The tournament, previously scheduled to start on March 25, will now begin on Monday, March 26 with defending champions Eastern Sporting Union taking on Indira Gandhi Academy for Sports and Education



All India Football Federation (AIFF) in association with the Meghalaya Football Association has decided to reschedule the tournament dates for the upcoming final round of the Indian Women¿s League 2017-18. The tournament, previously scheduled to start on March 25, will now begin on Monday, March 26 with defending champions Eastern Sporting Union taking on Indira Gandhi Academy for Sports and Education.

The final, which was slated for April 15, has been brought forward to Saturday, April 14. The change has been made keeping in mind the festivities surrounding Good Friday and Easter. With a high Christian population, the state of Meghalaya will be in a festive mode during the period.

