Sep 07, 2018, 08:00 IST | A Correspondent

Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal posts pic with family

Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal, who lead the country to a silver medal at the recently-concluded Asian Games in Jakarta, posted this picture along with her parents on Twitter and wrote: "#Happiness is seeing your #parentshappy."

