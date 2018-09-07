Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal posts pic with family
Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal, who lead the country to a silver medal at the recently-concluded Asian Games in Jakarta, posted this picture along with her parents on Twitter and wrote: "#Happiness is seeing your #parentshappy."
