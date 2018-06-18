Indian women's hockey team look to level series against Spain

Lola Riera (10,34) continued her fine form as she scored twice in her team's victory and was helped by goals from Lucia Jimenez (19) and Carmen Cano (37)

The Indian women's hockey team will look to level the ongoing five-match series against Spain when they take on the hosts in the fifth and final match here at the Consejo Superior de Deportes Hockey Stadium on Monday. Yesterday, the Rani Rampal-led side slumped to a 1-4 defeat against home side Spain in the fourth game.

Lola Riera (10,34) continued her fine form as she scored twice in her team's victory and was helped by goals from Lucia Jimenez (19) and Carmen Cano (37). India's only goal of the match was scored by Udita in the 22nd minute. While Spain thrashed India 3-0 in the opening match, the second game between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw.

India, however, bounced back to register their first win of the Spain Tour when they edged past the hosts 3-2 in their third game before being later outplayed in the fourth game. India, who are currently trailing 1-2 in the series, will now look to end their Spain tour on a winning note when they head into the final clash later today.

