Indian women's team get thrashed by 97 runs by Aussies, lose series 0-3

Wicketkeeper-batswoman Alyssa Healy smashed her way to a brilliant 133 off 115 balls with the Southern Stars piling up a massive 332 for 7



Mithali Raj

Indian women suffered their an embarrassing series defeat as Australia completed a 3-0 rout with a comprehensive 97-run drubbing of the hosts in the three match ODI series.

Wicketkeeper-batswoman Alyssa Healy smashed her way to a brilliant 133 off 115 balls with the Southern Stars piling up a massive 332 for 7. In reply, India began well, riding on Jemimah Rodrigues (42 off 41) and Smriti Mandhana's (52 off 42) 101-run opening stand but fizzled out and were bowled out for 235 in 44.4 overs.

The humiliating series loss comes right after the BCCI announced hefty central contracts, for skipper making Mithali Raj (left) and her team. The series win ensured the Australians exacted revenge for their World Cup semi-final defeat last year.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever