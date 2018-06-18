Indian women's team lose to Spain 1-4

Lola Riera (10', 34') continued her fine form with a double strike while the other goals came from Lucia Jimenez (19') and Carmen Cano (37')

Indian women's hockey team. Pic/PTI

The Indian women's hockey team suffered a 1-4 defeat against hosts Spain in the fourth game to trail 1-2 in the five-match series. Lola Riera (10', 34') continued her fine form with a double strike while the other goals came from Lucia Jimenez (19') and Carmen Cano (37').

India's only goal of the match was scored by Udita in the 22nd minute. While Spain beat India 3-0 in the opener, the second game between the two sides finished with a 1-1 draw. The visitors bounced back with a 3-2 win in the third match before being outplayed in the fourth game played yesterday.

