Indian women's team triumph vs England in warm-up match

cricket

Vidarbha's Komal Zanzad, Bharti Fulmali shine v England after men's team triumph in Ranji and Irani Cup

BP XI's Komal Zanzad (right) celebrates the wicket of England's Sarah Taylor during the warm-up match yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

The Vidarbha men's team's cricketing success — they retained both the Ranji Trophy title as well as the Irani Cup — seems to have rubbed off their women cricketers. Yesterday, though the England women's team beat the Board President's XI (BP XI) by two wickets in a warm-up one-dayer at the Wankhede Stadium, two Vidarbha girls — left-arm pacer Komal Zanzad (3-14) and middle-order batswoman Bharti Fulmali (23 runs) impressed with their ability.

BP XI captain Smriti Mandhana chose to bat but didn't last too long. The opener managed just 19 runs, while her partner, Sabbhineni Meghana was out for one, as the hosts were reduced to 29-2 in six overs. Had it not been for Minnu Mani (28 runs), Fulmali (23 runs) and Harleen Deol (21 runs), the hosts would have been bundled out for a lot less than 154 in 49 overs. For England, pacers Anya Shrubsole and Georgia Elwiss picked up four and two wickets respectively.



Bharti Fulmali

Thereafter, pacer Zanzad ensured the visiting batswomen didn't have an easy ride. England opener Tamsin Beaumont (0), captain Sarah Taylor (2) and Natalie Sciver (0), all failed to counter Zanzad's swing and pace, and her first spell figures read an impressive 6-3-9-3. Interestingly, Zanzad, 27, came up with her best performance last season — 9 for 8 against Haryana during the domestic one-day tournament. Yesterday, she was well supported by pacer Reemalaxmi Ekka and spinner Tanuja Kanwer, who claimed two wickets each. However, Heather Knight (64 not out) and No. 10 batswoman Lauren Winfield (23 not out) eventually got the job done for the English women in 37.3 overs.

Devika loses mother on eve of England tie

The Board President's XI were in a sombre mood as they entered the Wankhede Stadium for their warm-up one-day game against the England women's team yesterday. On the eve of the match, their batswoman Devika Vaidya suddenly lost her mother, Moushumi, 43, and she had to immediately leave for her home in Pune. Just two days ago, Devika's mother had accompanied her to the team hotel when her daughter joined her teammates here. Before the start of the match, the BP XI women observed a two-minute silence in the dressing room and later wore black armbands for the match as a mark of respect.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates