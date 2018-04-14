Indian-origin chef invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

Rosie Ginday, born in the UK to Punjabi parents, is among 1,200 members of the public to be invited to the royal wedding on May 19 in recognition of the impact they make in their community



A prominent Indian-origin chef and social entrepreneur said she squealed with joy when she opened a royal envelope that turned out to be her invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding at Windsor Castle next month.

Rosie Ginday, born in the UK to Punjabi parents, is among 1,200 members of the public to be invited to the royal wedding on May 19 in recognition of the impact they make in their community. The 34-year-old Ginday is the founder of 'Miss Macaroon', a business that not only produces and sells small biscuits called 'macaroons', but also uses its profits towards employment training opportunities for young people.

The Birmingham-based enterprise impressed the royals when they visited the city last month. "It's really exciting to receive this invitation and be acknowledged in this way," said Ginday.

