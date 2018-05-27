Indians falter in women's recurve bronze play-off

Eyeing a third medal from the meet, the Indian trio of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Promila Daimary started poorly before winning the third set but that was not enough as Taipei clinched the contest 6-2 in the fourth set.



Deepika Kumari

Indian women's recurve team paid the price of inconsistency as it lost the bronze medal match to Chinese Taipei on the concluding day of the second stage Archery World Cup here on Saturday.

Eyeing a third medal from the meet, the Indian trio of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Promila Daimary started poorly before winning the third set but that was not enough as Taipei clinched the contest 6-2 in the fourth set.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever