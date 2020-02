This is what Indians said to Alexa, once every minute in 2019

New Delhi: Indians love technology but they love their digital assistant Alexa more and make it sure they confessed it too! In 2019, Indian customers interacted with Alexa millions of times each week. However, one of the most engaging interactions included Indians saying "Alexa, I love you", once every minute and "Alexa, will you marry me?" at least once every second minute.

Users also asked Alexa "how are you" 8 times every minute and "Alexa, kaisi ho?" thrice every minute. On-demand music had been one of the most liked qualities of Alexa with Indian users requesting over 1,000 songs every minute.

