India's active COVID-19 cases 3.62 per cent of total tally

Steadily following the trend set over the past few weeks, India's COVID-19 active caseload has fallen to 3.62 per cent of the total cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The trend of registering more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India's active caseload, which currently stands at 3,56,546 as on date.

While 51,788 people were found to be COVID-19 positive in the country in a span of 24 hours, 37,637 new recoveries were registered during the same period. This has led to a net decline of 3,273 cases from the total active caseload in a day, the ministry said.

India reported one of the lowest cases per million population in the world (158) in the last seven days; much lower than many other country of the Western Hemisphere, it underlined.

"The total recovered cases stand at 93,86,331 as on date. The gap between recoveries and active cases is steadily increasing and it has crossed 90 lakh (90,00,918) as on date," the ministry

highlighted.

It said 75.23 per cent of the new recovered cases are contributed by 10 states and union territories. Kerala leads with 5,268 people recovering from COVID-19 while Maharashtra recorded 3,949 recoveries. Delhi registered another 3,191 daily recoveries.

UDF, BJP move SEC over free vaccine promise

The Opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP in Kerala moved the State Election Commission (SEC) against CM Pinarayi Vijayan's statement that the COVID-19 vaccine would be made available free of cost, saying it violated the model code, as local body polls to four northern districts will be held on December 14. However, the ruling CPI(M) dismissed the charges as 'childish'. United Democratic Front convener M M Hassan told the media that the Front moved the SEC, as the announcement was a violation of the model code, given that the four northern districts are going to the polls on December 14.

98,83,120

Total number of cases in the country as of today

1,43,323

Total no. of deaths due to the virus in India

93,86,331

Patients Recovered and discharged in india as of today

