India's active COVID-19 cases continue to be below 10 lakh

For the 11th successive day, India's active COVID-19 cases remained less than 10 lakh, while the country continued to maintain its global position of having the maximum number of recovered patients, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

With 78,877 people having recuperated from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, India's total recoveries surged to 53,52,078 pushing the recovery rate to 83.70 per cent, according to data updated at 8 am. "The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 12 days. With this, India continues to maintain its global position of being the country with maximum number of recovered COVID patients in the world," the ministry said. There are 9,42,217 active cases of Coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.74 per cent of the total caseload. Maharashtra is leading the tally among states with more than 2.5 lakh cases. Agencies

Nation sees 79,042 fresh COVID cases

With a spike of 79,042 Coronavirus cases and 1,049 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on Friday mounted to 64,64,012 cases. Out of the total cases, 9,42,217 are currently active, 54,15,197 have been discharged, while 1,00,768 lost the battle against the disease. While the recovery rate stands at a 83.70 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.56 per cent, Health Ministry says.

K'taka to set up labs in PPP mode for tests

Keen to scale up testing infrastructure for COVID-19, the Karnataka government has decided to establish RT-PCR labs in PPP model and the tender process for it would be taken up soon, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday. Following the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, measures were being taken to increase the testing by three times, he said.

BJP leader Hazra tests positive

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anupam Hazra, who had threatened to hug West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he got infected with COVID-19, has tested positive for the disease, health officials said. Hazra, who has recently been appointed as a national secretary of the saffron party, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Friday, they said.

