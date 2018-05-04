India's all-powerful defence panel meets to fast track military purchases

According to a defence statement, the meeting of the Defence Planning Committee "deliberated upon the geo-strategic landscape and agreed to chart a time-bound action plan in keeping with its broad mandate"



Ajit Doval

The newly set up super panel for defence planning headed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for India's military and security strategy in its inaugural meeting here on Wednesday decided to chart a time bound action plan for accelerating military purchases.

According to a defence statement, the meeting of the Defence Planning Committee "deliberated upon the geo-strategic landscape and agreed to chart a time-bound action plan in keeping with its broad mandate".

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Doval and was also attended by the three Service Chiefs.

The other members include Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra, Expenditure Secretary Ajay Narayan Jha, Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale and Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Satish Dua, who is the Member Secretary.

The overarching Defence Planning Committee formed only last month has been mandated to drive the country's military and security strategy, draft capability development plans and guide and accelerate defence equipment acquisitions in line with Prime Minster Narendra Modi's ambitious plans to modernize India's armed forces and their ageing war machines.

With the NSA spearheading the all-powerful panel, the country's defence strategising has for all practical purposes come under the Prime Minister's Office with an aim to make decisions on military purchases happen much faster.

The panel has been tasked to prepare military doctrines and define Indian military objectives for the future amid rising internal and external security challenges in a heavily militarized neighbourhood.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever