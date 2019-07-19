India's Arjun Bhati wins Junior World Golf Championship

other-sports

Arjun Bhati

New Delhi: India's Arjun Bhati beat Taiwan's Jeremy Chen to win the FCG Callaway Junior world Golf Championship 2019 in Palm Desert, California.

Out of 637 golfers from 40 counties that participated in the tournament, Arjun secured the first position with a total of 199 strokes in the three-day final. He was followed by Chen and New Zealand's Joshua Bai at second and third positions with 202 and 207 strokes respectively. With his closing 199, he finished at 17-under-par for three rounds. Arjun also made the best score among 13-18 age category.

"I gave my best and played my game as I wanted to win this championship for my country. I want to be the no. 1 golfer in the world. My aim is to win Olympic gold for India," Arjun said. A student of Greater Valley School, Greater Noida, Arjun has been playing golf for about seven years now. Until now, he has participated in a total of 150 tournaments, of which he has won 110."

