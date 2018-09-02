India's best Asian Games in terms of medal haul; on par with 1951 gold tally

other-sports

Japan players celebrate after scoring the 2nd goal against India in the women's hockey final at the 18th Asian Games 2018, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday, Aug 31, 2018. Indian captain Rani Rampal (R) looks disappointed. Pic/PTI

India equalled its best gold medal haul by touching 15, something that last happened back in 1951, and the overall tally surpassed the 65 in Guangzhou by four this time.

Apart from the 15 gold, India picked up 24 silver and 30 bronze medals for a brilliant show that helped them finish inside top-10 at eighth for the third consecutive time.

Honour for Rani

Meanwhile, Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal was selected as India's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony of the Asian Games. "Rani will be the flag-bearer for tomorrow's ceremony," Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra said.

Batra is also heading world hockey body, FIH. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was India's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony. Chopra went on to win the gold medal comfortably. Rani led India to a silver medal finish at the Asian Games on Friday. They made their first final in 20 years but ended up losing to Japan 1-2.

