India's Best Dancer celebrates the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah this weekend

Sony Entertainment Television's India's Best Dancer is currently the most-talked show on the small screen for its phenomenal talent and power-packed content. This weekend, the show will extend a warm welcome to the entire cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), as the family entertainer completes 3000 episodes, a remarkable feat on Indian Television.

India's Best Dancer will host the celebrations of this milestone with the cast of TMKOC, as the contestants along with choreographers dedicate performances to the popular characters in the show. Moreover, there will be many fun and light moments throughout making this weekend special.

Needless to say, the cast of TMKOC thoroughly enjoyed watching all the spellbinding acts of the contestants. The beloved members of the Gokul Dhaam Society also took to the stage and danced with judges Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis.

But the battle between Tappu Sena and the contestants of India's Best Dancer is something to watch out for! Tune in to find out who won this battle. From contestants performing their acts dressed up as characters from the show to Jethalal, Champak kaka, Babita and Iyer joining them on stage, this weekend promises a whole lot of entertainment!

