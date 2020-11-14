India's Best Dancer: Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, Aditya Narayan to light up the stage this Diwali

With the festivities just around the corner, India's Best Dancer promises to make this Diwali special and momentous for its viewers. Inching closer to the finale, India's Best Dancer will reveal its Top 5 finalists of the season. While contestants Tiger Pop, Shubhronil, and Mukul are already in the Top 5, who will join them in the ultimate battle to win the most-coveted title?

Adding to the fervour of India's Best Dancer, which has enthralled the audience week on week, Indian Idol judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani along with Aditya Narayan will be seen taking the entertainment quotient a few notches higher, making the 'mausam' on the set even more awesome! And that's not all.

A special treat is in store for the viewers as they will get an interesting sneak peek into Indian Idol Season 12. The judges and contestants of India's Best Dancer were absolutely spellbound!

From encouraging the contestants, to shaking a leg with them and getting stumped by Bharti and Harsh, the Indian Idol team will leave no stone unturned to pep up the contestants for the finale and appeal to the audience to vote for their favourite contestant. This weekend, the baton will rest with the audience as they get an opportunity to vote for their favourite contestant one last time.

Tune in to India's Best Dancer this weekend (Sat-Sun) at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

