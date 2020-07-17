India's Best Dancer: Will Remo D'Souza help Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya?

India's Best Dancer, the most popular dance show of Sony Entertainment Television, is making its grand entry with fresh episodes this weekend. The audience will witness a variety of outstanding performances by Best Barah (Top 12) contestants along with their ace choreographers, who will be evaluated by the legendary trio of judges – Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Remo D'Souza. Moreover, the show promises high dose of entertainment, laughter and engaging moments with the dynamic hosts Bharti and Haarsh.

Bharti, who is known for her humour, candidness and wit, along with her writer-turned-host husband Haarsh, took the opportunity of posing a rather unexpected question to the guest judge – Remo D'Souza. Bharti made an earnest appeal to Remo, "Remo Sir, everyone says that you go out of the way to help others".

While Remo was listening intently, Bharti quipped, "Haarsh and I have identified a house for ourselves that costs 10 cr 15 lakhs. We've managed to collect 15 lakhs, but we request your help with the remaining 10cr!" Haarsh was quick to add, "We know you will!"

On hearing this, Remo D'Souza could not hold himself back and burst out laughing along with everyone else present!

When contacted, Bharti added, "We really managed to stump Remo Sir. He wasn't expecting this at all (laughs). On the whole, it felt really good to be back on the set with so much positive energy. From the contestants to the judges and the crew, all of us are geared up to pick up from where we left off."

Bharti leaves no opportunity to make people laugh with her spontaneity and wit, and she is certainly one of the most entertaining hosts on the small screen circuit. So, get ready to witness oodles of fun and frolic moments in the upcoming new episodes of the much-awaited show on Indian television – India's Best Dancer.

Watch India's Best Dancer starting 18th July, every Sat-Sun at 8.00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news