India's Biggest Automobile Influencer - Faisal Khan's Inspiring Story

Faisal Khan, who is well known for his automobile platform MotorBeam, has emerged as India's biggest automobile social media influencer and journalist, with MotorBeam garnering more engagement on a single blog/post than all other automobile websites combined.

Faisal began blogging in 2007, even before he pursued an MBA from Symbiosis University, Pune, at a time when social media was almost non-existent, and automobile blogging was more niche. Determined to follow his passion, Faisal built his unique presence in the automotive industry and received immense success through MotorBeam and his personal brand 'Faisal Khan'.

With several awards and accolades adding to his credit, Faisal is the only automobile content creator who has created videos on all types of vehicles from vintage to supercars, tuk-tuk, ultra-luxury cars, excavator and even a military truck.

Faisal is one of the most popular social media automobile content creators and enjoys a cumulative social media following of 2.5 million fans at present. His love for cars is evident through his dedicated and impeccable work ethic, as he strives to produce 1000 videos in the span of 1000 days.

Commenting on his incredible journey so far, Faisal Khan said, "It has been a thrilling experience to interact with like-minded individuals and share the passion for automobiles through the content I produce. I am grateful to my fans and followers who have helped in being recognised as India's top automobile influencer time and again. I am happy to see them get inspired to follow their passion through my hard work."

With the success of MotorBeam, Faisal ventured into entrepreneurship, launching his home-grown brand FK-R, which produces limited edition, premium quality motorcycle riding gear, and offers an exclusive private club, the FKRtribe, for automobile enthusiasts like him.

Faisal plans to launch a new motorcycle riding jacket, offering unique style customisation and usability in the coming months. The jacket will be the first of its kind to be 'Made in India', adhering to PM Modi's urge to be 'Vocal for Local'.

