India's boxing chief coaches left out of Commonwealth Games contingent

Men's chief coach SR Singh and women's chief coach Shiv Singh will be travelling with the 12-member CWG squad today but only for the one week training camp at the Australian Institute of Sports in Canberra



Representational Image

In a departure from convention, India's chief boxing coaches SR Singh and Shiv Singh have been left out of the contingent for the Commonwealth Games to held in Gold Coast from April 4-15.

Men's chief coach SR Singh and women's chief coach Shiv Singh will be travelling with the 12-member CWG squad today but only for the one week training camp at the Australian Institute of Sports in Canberra.

The two senior coaches will head back to India after the training stint and will be replaced by assistant coaches from India in the squad. During the Games, High Performance Director Santiago Nieva and women's high performance manager Raffaele Bergamasco will lead the coaching contingent for India.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever