India's chess star Tania Sachdev celebrates Gurpurab

Nov 24, 2018, 08:32 IST | A Correspondent

India's chess star Tania Sachdev tweeted this picture wearing traditional attire on the occasion of Gurpurab - the birth anniversary of the founder of the Sikh religion, Guru Nanak Dev

India's chess star Tania Sachdev tweeted this picture wearing traditional attire on the occasion of Gurpurab - the birth anniversary of the founder of the Sikh religion, Guru Nanak Dev. She wrote: "Happy Gurpurab! May Guru Nanakjis blessings and teachings continue to guide us. Thank you pahji."

