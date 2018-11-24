India's chess star Tania Sachdev celebrates Gurpurab

other-sports

India's chess star Tania Sachdev tweeted this picture wearing traditional attire on the occasion of Gurpurab - the birth anniversary of the founder of the Sikh religion, Guru Nanak Dev. She wrote: "Happy Gurpurab! May Guru Nanakjis blessings and teachings continue to guide us. Thank you pahji."

