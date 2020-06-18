India's COVID-19 deaths hit an all-time high at 2,003

India registered the highest-ever spike of 2,003 COVID-19 fatalities pushing the death toll to 11,903 on Wednesday after Maharashtra and Delhi added earlier deaths that were not attributed to the disease. The country’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,54,065 with 10,974 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the 2,003 new deaths, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 1,409 fatalities taking its COVID-19 death tally to 5,537, while Coronavirus deaths in Delhi surged by 437 taking its toll to 1,837, according to the Health Ministry data. "The sudden surge in deaths is based on entry of data by the states. Maharashtra and Delhi have reconciled data from previous days," a Health Ministry official said. The number of active cases stands at 1,55,227, while 1,86,934 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the official figures. "Thus, around 52.79 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.

PM holds meet on Day 2

Meanwhile, continuing with his consultations with state governments on ways to check the spread of Coronavirus during ‘Unlock 1.0’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held an interaction with chief ministers and representatives of 14 states and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. His virtual interaction on day two of his consultations with states was attended by the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar among others, and assumes importance as some of these states account for a majority of the cases in the country.

AAP MLA tests COVID-19 positive

AAP MLA Atishi has tested positive for COVID-19, her party colleagues said. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to wish her speedy recovery. "Atishi ji has played an important role in the fight against Corona. I hope she will get healthy soon and again get involved in serving the people," Kejriwal tweeted. According to sources, Atishi was tested on Tuesday and her report came positive on Wednesday.

Senior official takes WB CM’s place in meet

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not participate in PM Modi’s virtual meeting with CM’s, sources in the state secretariat said. "Instead, a senior official of the state government participated in the meeting," the sources said, adding that the decision was taken since there was no schedule for Banerjee to speak at the meeting.

Stop threatening doctors, says SC

. The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking a direction that all the contributions made for COVID-19 pandemic by individuals and institutions should be credited to the NDRF rather than to the PM CARES Fund.

. The SC also slammed the Delhi government for threatening doctors, nurses and health workers with legal actions for bringing to the public knowledge the state of healthcare in the hospitals of the national capital.

