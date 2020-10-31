India's COVID-19 tally reaches 81,37,119 with 48,268 new cases

With 48,268 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 81,37,119, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday. With 551 new deaths, the death toll mounts to 1,21,641. The total number of active cases is 5,82,649 after a decrease of 11,737 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 74,32,829 with 59,454 new discharges in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the virus with 1,25,971 active COVID-19 cases, 15,03,050 recoveries and 43,837 deaths.

Kerala has reported 90,671 active cases, 3,32,994 recoveries and 1,457 deaths. Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported 23,532 and 32,363 active cases respectively. Meanwhile, a total of 10,87,96,064 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 30th October. Of these 10,67,976 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The MoHFW yesterday said that India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 10.65 cr at present.

The very high testing has resulted in a continuously falling positivity rate. It is 7.54 per cent presently.

It added aggressive and targeted testing has proved very effective in early identification, isolation, and hospitalisation. This has also kept the new numbers within manageable limits and the number of deaths low.

