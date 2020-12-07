India's COVID active caseload dips to 4.03 lakh

The COVID-19 active caseload in India has dipped to 4.03 lakh, the lowest after 138 days, comprising 4.18 per cent of the total Coronavirus infections reported so far in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The total active cases were 4,02,529 on July 21. Continuing with the trend of the last nine days, India has reported more daily recoveries than daily new cases in a span of 24 hours.

"The trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India's COVID-19 active caseload which presently consists of just 4.18 per cent of the total cases," the ministry said. While 30,655 people in India were found to be infected with COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, 36,627 new recoveries were registered during the same period. The new recoveries have led to a net decline of 6,441 in the total active cases.

New cases per million population in India in the last seven days are 186. It is one of the lowest in the world, the ministry underlined. The total COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 91 lakh (91,35,513). "The gap between recoveries and active cases is steadily increasing and nearing 87 lakh (86,97,544) as on date," the ministry said. Of the new recovered cases, 76.6 per cent are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

UP becomes first state to test 2 crore samples

The UP government has become the first state to have tested over two crore samples for COVID-19. Additional Chief Secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad said no other state has conducted so many tests so far. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has repeatedly been stressing on continuing testing in order to check the second wave.

11% of RAT negatives turns positive later

Nearly 11 per cent of those in the national capital who tested negative for COVID-19 in rapid antigen tests (RAT) but had symptoms for the disease were found to have been afflicted by the viral infection in RT-PCR tests between September 1 and November 7, according to official data.

96,74,351

Total number of cases in the country as of today

1,40,502

Total no. of deaths due to the virus in India

91,35,513

Patients Recovered and discharged in india as of today

