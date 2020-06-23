India's COVID cases per lakh of population lowest in the world: Union Health Ministry

India's COVID-19 cases per lakh people is one of the lowest in the world despite its high population density, and the recovery rate has now reached almost 56 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

For every one lakh population, there are 30.04 Coronavirus cases in India, while the global average is over three times at 114.67, the ministry said, referring to the WHO Situation Report 153, dated June 21.

"This low figure is thus a testimony to the graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach the Government of India along with the states and UTs took for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement. As on Monday morning, the total number of Coronavirus cases stood at 4,25,282 and the death toll at 13,699, according to figures issued by the ministry.

Delhi second worst-hit by COVID-19

With over 59,000 COVID-19 cases, Delhi has now surpassed Tamil Nadu to become the second worst-hit among various states and union territories. Even by death count till Sunday, which stood at 2,175, Delhi is on the second spot among the list of worst-hit states. Delhi recorded 3,000 fresh Coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally

in the city to 59,746, authorities said.

Lockdown imposed in K'taka COVID clusters

The Karnataka government has enforced the lockdown again in the virus-hit clusters to reduce their caseload, an official said on Monday. "As many people are not wearing face masks or maintaining social distance, lockdown has been re-imposed in COVID clusters to check the rising cases," the civic official added.

Scuffle breaks out in Delhi's CZ

A scuffle broke out between the residents and civil defence staff deployed at a Containment Zone in west Delhi's Nariana after some people tried to step outside the zone, police said on Monday. Meanwhile, a man was arrested after a civil defence staff member got injured in the melee, they said.

Petrol price touches '79.56 per litre

Petrol price on Monday was hiked by 33 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise to take retail rates to record high as the oil companies increased prices for the 16th day in a row. In 16 days, petrol price has been hiked by '8.3/litre and diesel by '9.46 — a record increase in rates in any fortnight since pricing was deregulated in April 2002.

SC might allow Puri's Rath Yatra

The Supreme Court on Monday indicated it would allow Puri's Rath Yatra, scheduled to start from June 23, saying it cannot "micro-manage" the rituals and left it to the wisdom of the state, the Centre and temple management to deal with that issue.

