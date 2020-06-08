India's daily COVID count almost 10,000

As India prepares for a calibrated exit from the lockdown by easing more restrictions, 'Unlock-1- the first of the three-phase plan for reopening of prohibited activities in non-containment zones with a stringent set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) — kicks in at a time when the country recorded a daily jump of COVID-19 cases by almost 10,000 cases on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry's data. The SOPs will be in place till June 30. India registered its highest single-day spike of 9,971 new infections taking the total to 2,46,628 and 287 deaths in the 24 hours since Saturday morning, the Union Health Ministry said. The death toll stood at 6,929, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,20,406 while a total of 1,19,292 people had recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry added. Around 48.37 per cent of the patients have recovered so far, a senior ministry official said. The new phase is especially challenging for the five worst-affected states, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the total confirmed Coronavirus cases, and nearly 78 per cent of the deaths.

Maharashtra (85,975 cases), Tamil Nadu (30,152), Delhi (27,654), Gujarat (20,097) and Rajasthan (10,331) were the five worst-affected states while Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh inched towards the 10,000 mark. There also has been an uptick in cases in states like West Bengal, which recorded the highest single-day spike for the third day in a row with 449 cases taking the tally to 8,187. Agencies

Now, Goa temples postpone opening

A day after Goa's Roman Catholic churches and mosques announced deferred reopening due to a spike in Coronavirus cases, managements of popular temples in the state on Sunday postponed the reopening of their premises to devotees. On Sunday, managements of nine well-known temples held a meeting in Ponda sub-district and resolved to defer their reopening.

'Delhi hospitals only for city residents'

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the Coronavirus crisis while the city's borders will be reopened from Monday. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restrictions, and if people from other states come to the national capital for specific surgeries, they can get medical treatment at private hospitals.

Delhi malls prepare to open today

As malls and shopping centres in the national capital re-open on Monday after more than two months, they will be focussing on hourly disinfection of the common areas, contact-less shopping and physical distancing to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

AAP govt removes liquor cess

Liquor in Delhi will be cheaper from June 10 as the AAP government decided to withdraw the 70 per cent "special corona fee" on its sale in the national capital, an official said. The government, however, increased the VAT on all categories of liquor from 20 per cent to 25 per cent from the said date, he added. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by the CM.

Will MP take over the liquor trade?

The cash-strapped Madhya Pradesh government, keen to reopening liquor shops and raise some quick money, will now have to either take over the liquor trade or re-float tenders for the business for private players. The Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the private liquor contractors to surrender their licences or to continue the business under the prevailing terms.

Religious places to open in Gujarat

Temples, mosques, churches and other places of worship outside COVID-19 containment zones in Gujarat are planning to open their doors for devotees from Monday, while taking all precautions. To maintain social distancing and avoid crowding, some of the religious places have decided to organise prayers in shifts and even start a token system.

