India's deaf community salutes Ranveer's efforts to make Indian Sign Language an official language

Superstar Ranveer Singh has been constantly urging authorities to consider and declare Indian Sign Language (ISL) as the 23rd official language of India! The superstar has recently signed a petition aimed at furthering awareness on this relevant cause. Ranveer’s independent record label IncInk, which he has formed with Navzar Eranee, also released sign language music videos – the only record label to initiate this progressive step.

Given Ranveer’s efforts towards making Indian Sign Language an official language, the deaf community in India has wholeheartedly appreciated him by putting out a heartfelt thank you video for him. Through sign language about 25 members from the deaf community from across India said, "We were very happy to hear the good news about Ranveer Singh, who is a famous Bollywood actor, to support ISL to be recognized as the 23rd official language of India. We are so glad that he supports this. With your support we felt inspired. Indian sign language is a beautiful language. We want to thank Ranveer for showing support to the Deaf community. We are all happy and grateful to you!"

"IncInk was created as a platform to encourage inclusivity through art and we are deeply committed towards making Indian Sign Language (ISL) become the 23rd official language of India. This progressive step will create a ripple effect in providing equal access across all areas from education to employment to entertainment to more than 10 million Deaf people in India," says Ranveer, who thanked the deaf community for their resolve.

