India's first case of coronavirus in Kerala, health ministry says student being monitored

New Delhi: A positive case of Novel Coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, the Health Ministry said Thursday. The patient is a student of Wuhan University.

The patient tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital, the ministry said. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored, it said.

More details awaited.

